Alexandra Burke will “never” get bored of performing ‘Hallelujah’.

The 33-year-old star shot to fame when she won ‘The X Factor’ in 2008 and subsequently released her cover of the Leonard Cohen track as her first single and she admitted every time she sings her chart-topping hit now, it takes her back to the early days of her career.

Asked if she ever gets tired of singing ‘Hallelujah’, she exclusively told BANG Showbiz: “Never! Oh Gosh, I love performing that song and it brings back great memories for me and my time on ‘The X Factor’ and my family back in 2008.

“Every time I sing it, it just makes me remember why I’m here. It’s because of that song and because of that show I’m here so I never ever get tired of singing it.”

The ‘Broken Heels’ hitmaker was particularly gratified that ‘Hallelujah’ did so well at the time both because it was so “different” to previous winner’s singles and because so many other artists, most notably the late Jeff Buckley, have recorded their own take on the song.

She added: “It was different for ‘X Factor’ and what was nice was how people accepted it. I got very lucky being given a song that was popular before me and people took to my version of it.”

Last month, Alexandra performed at Amazon’s Black Friday Live in London and she had the “best time” kicking off the event.

She said: “I had the best time. It was the last gig I had done this year. I was really pleased to end my own gigs on a high.

“’m an Amazon lover. You have no idea. Purchasing upon purchasing and when Black Friday was on I got all my Christmas gifts bought.

“But what was nice about the event was it was a four-day event to give people an escape for a few hours. It was nice to see people altogether in one room.

“It was weird because that’s not the new normal but Amazon gave people an opportunity to socialise and be together with friends and do different things.

“And then be able to hear live music and live DJs – that’s something we don’t really get access to. I was a privilege to be a part of it.”

Alexandra performed at Amazon’s Black Friday Live, which is being streamed at 7:30pm on Friday (10.12.21) exclusively at twitch.tv/AmazonMusicUK