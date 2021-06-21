Alexandra Burke is to star in a new movie inspired by Tina Turner.

The 'X Factor' winner has landed the lead role in the big-budget film, with her character drawing inspiration from the 'Private Dancer' hitmaker. The flick is being made by the BBC and BFI and is slated for release next year.

A movie insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "In the film she plays a young musician trying to land her big break just like Tina and will sing some of her most iconic songs. To say Alex is excited is an understatement.

"And after the year the acting industry has had, with no touring or theatres open, this couldn't have been better news for her."

The 32-year-old star has previously starred on the West End in musical versions of the hit movies 'The Bodyguard' and 'Sister Act' and an insider revealed that she is so determined to succeed in her latest role that she has spent £2,000 on a Peleton bike to get her legs as toned as the music legend's.

The source continued: "Alex has got the voice and she showed what a great actor she is as a leading West End actress for the past seven years.

"She's really committed to the role and bought herself a Peloton during lockdown so she could get fit at home. It means she'll have Tina's iconic legs too."

Alexandra has also been cast as The Narrator in 'Joseph and The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat' musical that opens at the London Palladium next month and has promised to bring a "soulful vibe" to the production.

She said: "I'm going to bring a soulful vibe to it, and just be me."