'Next In Fashion' has been axed by Netflix.

The show - hosted by Alexa Chung and Tan France - featured a group of designers competing to win a $250,000 cash prize and the chance to debut their collection on Net-a-Porter but Netflix has decided not to renew it for a second season.

Tan, 37, told Variety: '''We're not doing a second season. This is a one-season show, we don't know what will happen in the future.

''But it was honestly one of the proudest things I've ever worked on. I love the show and Alexa so much.

''My focus is definitely on 'Queer Eye' and moving forward with that.''

The series debuted on the streaming platform in January and featured Elizabeth Stewart and Eva Chen as recurring guest judges.

South Korean designer Minju Kim was crowned the winner.

Meanwhile, Tan previously revealed everyone expects him to give them style advice, because of his work on make-over show 'Queer Eye'.

When asked about his fashion dilemma, he replied: ''Mine is this: everybody when they meet me now expects me to comment on their outfit.''

However, the fashion expert is too occupied with his own clothing ensemble to notice others around him.

He continued: ''I don't care what you're wearing! I'm so consumed with WTF I'm wearing I didn't even notice you had a head!''