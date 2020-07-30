Alexa Chung wants to help raise awareness of endometriosis.

The 36-year-old model suffers from the disorder - which causes tissue to grow outside of the uterus - and is keen to make more people aware of the condition.

Alexa wrote on her Instagram account: ''Endometriosis is a long-term condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb grows in other places, such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes. It can be excruciating. The pain can effect your mental health, ability to work, relationships, your fertility, the list goes on. (sic)''

Alexa hopes she can help other women to recognise if they're suffering with the condition.

She wrote: ''I understand I had the privilege of being believed and listened to. On average it takes seven years to diagnose and it's a disease that affects one in ten women. Anyway, maybe by raising some #endometriosisawareness I might be able to help someone recognise what they have sooner. (sic)''

Alexa also called for more research to be conducted into the disorder.

The model - who has four million followers on Instagram - said: ''Also not funny but sort of is because if you don't laugh you'll cry, this is what the top google answer says: ''It's not clear what causes endometriosis. It may be linked to things like your genes or a problem with your immune system.'' Maybe let's get some research going into this women's health issue so it can go from something ''not clear'' aka myssssttterrrrious to known about and treatable. :) (sic)''