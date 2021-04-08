Alexa Chung stashes lipsticks in her pockets and handbags.

The 37-year-old model and fashion designer cannot leave the house without her "endless" supply of lip products and always ensures she has her Papaw ointment with her.

She told Harper’s Bazaar Arabia of the one product she can't be without: "Lips, lips, lips. Lip balm, Papaw ointment … I have an endless amount of lipstick in all my pockets and handbags."

When it comes to her daily beauty routine, the brunette beauty likes to alternate which feature she highlights.

She said: "I focus on different features at different times; it might be a strong brow one day, or a rosy cheek with Code8’s rosé blusher, or a cat eye another day."

Her go-to beauty muses are former fashion model-turned-actress Angelica Huston and screen star Jane Birkin.

She added: "I like a straightforward routine with minimal products and steps, make-up that enhances your look without completely reinventing your face. I’ve always admired women with characterful looks like Angelica Huston or Jane Birkin."

And the 'Next in Fashion' star likes to "balance" her outfit with her glam by wearing minimal make-up when she's in a loud ensemble.

She said: "My approach to beauty is an extension of my mood and my outfit, which is where everything starts; I use beauty as a way to make the whole look balanced. I could wear a grungy dress with heavy boots and no make-up other than a red lip, or a strappy dress with colourful heels and a shimmery eye. It’s about balance."

Meanwhile, Alexa recently admitted she found it a “huge insult” being called an It girl.

The British star has only felt in control of her career since she founded her eponymous fashion label in 2017 because, before then, she felt her modelling and presenting achievements were dismissed as her status as a fashion icon came first.

She said: “There’s no autonomy in being an It girl. At least, not in what that term used to mean.

“When I first was called an It girl, it was like you’re a society girl. I was a TV presenter, it was a huge insult. I have a job. I work really hard.

“You’re being reductive by calling me something that you think represents someone who can’t be categorised.

“People used to say, ‘What does she even do?’ because I did so many different things. But now, that’s a classic millennial trait. No one goes on about it any more.

“All of those things that I studied in isolation [broadcast journalism, design and business] make sense to the job that I do now.”