Alexa Chung has a 10 minute "idiot-proof" make-up routine that leaves her looking presentable every day.
Alexa Chung has an "idiot-proof" make-up routine.
The 37-year-old fashion designer achieves her minimal and "presentable" daily look in just 10 minutes.
Speaking to ELLE, she said: "My make-up routine takes 10 minutes. I start with a hydrating moisturiser, such as Augustinus Bader. Then I curl my lashes, put on concealer and Code8’s Radiate Beauty Balm – it’s idiot-proof. To extend that routine, I’ll do my brows and add mascara and eyeliner. If I’m in the design studio, I just try to look presentable."
Alexa also confessed that she has a habit of committing a skincare sin and popping her spots in the mirror instead of leaving them to clear up.
She admitted: "My worst beauty habit is popping my spots at the wrong moment. I get really beastly ones that are like volcanoes."
The 'Next in Fashion' co-host has found the perfect method to deal with the stress in her life by either soaking in a hot bath with lavender oil or sweating it out at the gym to clear her head.
She explained: "I deal with stress by running a bath with lavender oil and lighting my Byredo Altar candle, or cooking while listening to Classic FM. It makes me feel like a classy person living in Oxford. I lived in a state of perpetual stress for a number of years and now I’m out of it.
"In older age I’ve learnt that exercise is really good for your mental health for sure and not taking on too much, it’s ok to say no. I used to feel indebted to people to make plans but now if I’m tired from work I just cancel and most people are actually relieved, instead of bringing bad vibes to the pub."
When a Christmas tradition becomes a political protest.
Taylor Momsen radiates some seriously ethereal beauty in the video for The Pretty Reckless' latest single '25'.
The 2020 pop masterpieces that we've had on repeat.
From Fiona Apple to Laura Marling, women have come out on top this year.
'A Very She & Him Christmas' was released on October 24th, 2011.
As we reach the death throws of the protracted Brexit negotiations between The United Kingdom and Europe we thought we'd compile our own little...
The singer came under fire for her 10-day detox.