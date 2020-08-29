Alex Winter was ''really grateful'' to make 'Bill & Ted Face the Music'.

The 55-year-old actor has returned to his role as time-travelling musician Bill Preston for the new movie - which also sees Keanu Reeves reprise the part of Ted Logan - and admits that he is pleased that the project came to fruition after a decade of speculation.

Speaking on Variety's 'The Big Ticket' podcast, Alex said: ''For a lot of the last 10 years, it didn't look like this movie was going to happen. We're really grateful that we got to make it. It took a lot of people, a lot of hands on deck, to get it done.

''It's been a very challenging time to release a film... Hopefully it will put a smile on people's faces.''

Alex also admits that he and Keanu had ''never intended'' to make a third movie, which comes 29 years after the release of 'Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey'.

'The Lost Boys' star explained: ''We never intended to make a third. We never felt this world particularly needed a third, but when we were pitched this idea by (co-writers) Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon some years ago, we really did love the idea. It really made us laugh, and it warmed our hearts.''

Winter also rejected the idea that the characters of Bill and Ted are ''stoners'' and are in fact rather childlike.

He said: ''We're not stoners, we're not surfers. We really are very childlike, Bill and Ted. That seems to be, I think, why little kids still like the movies. When people come up to me on the street these days, a lot of times it's with really little kids, and I love that.

''It's not like that was intentional, but I think Keanu and I both always saw these kids as these characters, as having kind of a childlike view of the world or an innocent view, but not in a caricature-ish way, ideally.''