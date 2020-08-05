Former 'Celebrity Big Brother' winner Alex Reid has revealed that his mother Carol Reid is living with dementia and has had to be moved into a specialist care home.
Alex Reid has revealed his mother is living with dementia.
The former 'Celebrity Big Brother' winner has had to move his beloved mum Carol Reid into a care home so she can receive specialist support for the degenerative brain condition which affects a person's memory and speech.
Alex - who is in a long-term relationship with personal trainer Nikki Manashe - admits it can be heart-breaking to see his mother and he feels ''guilt'' that he is not looking after her himself but he knows she is getting the care that she needs.
In a Twitter post responding to news reports that actress Dame Barbara Windsor has been moved into a care home due to her Alzheimer's, he wrote: ''I know how it feels moving mum into a home with dementia. Its worse than bereavement as their still here & so lost.
''U feel an immense sense of guilt 2want 2do more.
''I see how scared mum sometimes is,wanting to come home, but I see she how she is adapting & her quality of life improve. (sic)''
The 44-year-old retired cage fighter - the ex-husband of Katie Price - received numerous messages of support from his Twitter followers following his post.
One social media user wrote: ''Pls don't feel guilty. You just want to give her what she needs right now and it's the best for her and her needs. (sic)''
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.