Alex Reid has branded his ex-wife Katie Price a bullying troll.

The 44-year-old retired cage fighter split from Katie in January 2011, after almost a year of marriage, and since their break-up has had to endure her ridiculing him in public about their sex life, especially over his penchant for cross-dressing as a woman

In March, Alex was awarded £25,000 in damages by a high court judge following legal action taken by the MMA specialist for sharing intimate details of their sex life and shared details of his sex life and allegedly showing an X-rated video of him to an audience of around 40 people off-camera during filming on 'Celebrity Big Brother's Bit on the Side' in January 2018.

Alex has now hit out at Katie, 42, insisting that she has been responsible for publicly bullying and humiliating him for years, despite her campaign to create Harvey's Law which would make online bullying a criminal offence.

The former glamour model started the movement in response to the many cruel comments aimed at her 18-year-old son Harvey, who was born partially blind, has autism, ADHD and the genetic condition Prader-Willi syndrome.

In an interview with Simon Gross for Get Gossy with Grossy, Alex said: ''Katie Price has trolled and bullied so many people, especially me ... She did revenge porn on me, she took videos without my consent or knowledge.''

Alex also says Katie's graphic accounts of their bedroom antics when she appeared on 'Celebrity Big Brother' in 2015 and many other ''horrific'' comments about him left feeling really low.

Alex - who won 'Celebrity Big Brother' in 2010 - said: ''When Katie did 'Big Brother' I got bullied on screen, she was saying the most horrific things. I was getting bullied and harassed by the atrocious things she was saying.''

Alex is now in a long-term relationship with personal trainer Nikki Manashe - whom he got engaged to in 2014 - and he just wants to leave his ex-wife Katie in the past.

Alex - who has a daughter Dolly with his ex-partner Chantelle Houghton - said: ''I am tired about talking about Katie Price. She did an interview the other week saying she went to The Priory all because of her ex-husbands. ''She just blames, takes no responsibility ... The whole hypocrisy, the lies, the poor me.''

