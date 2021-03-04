The Big Feastival's 10th edition will go ahead this summer.

Blur rocker and cheesemaker Alex James' annual music and food festival is set to return on August Bank Holiday (August 27 – 29 August 2021) on his idyllic Cotswolds farm in Gloucestershire.

The event was postponed last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will be back with the same acts this summer, including the likes of Rag‘n’Bone Man, Nile Rodgers & Chic and Zara Larsson.

Also performing across the three-day event - which is sponsored by M&S - is the likes of Tom Walker, Max & Harvey, Norman Jay, Reef, and regulars The Cuban Brothers.

Plus, getting the party started on Friday night is DJ-and-producer Sigala.

Host Alex, 52, said: “I cannot wait to welcome everyone back to the farm this summer for our 10th Birthday party! We’re all in need of a serious celebration this year so we’re pulling out all the stops to ensure this is our best line-up yet. Roll on August!”In a statement announcing the cancellation of the 2020 event, Alex said at the time: “The highlight of the summer is having you join us on the farm but the safety of everyone always has to come first. I will miss your smiling faces in the Cheese Hub and in front of the Main Stage. My heart goes out from my family to yours. Stay safe, keep well and I can’t wait to see you in 2021. Let’s make it a bumper one!” Alex James

For full information on the music, food and family programmes and to purchase tickets, visit: www.thebigfeastival.com