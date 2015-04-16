Posted on 13 April 2015

When 13.04.2015

Victoria's Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio was spotted arm in arm with four of her model friends at the first weekend of Coachella festival in Indio, California on Sunday, April 12th 2015. The group were laughing and chatting as they walked across the field at the Empire Polo Club, their long legs perfectly in step.

All made sure they went co-ordinated in boho chic, with most of them donning tasselled bags, suede ankle boots, statement necklaces and white outfits. 34-year-old Alessandra herself donned a pale dress and jewellery from her own line Isabel Marant Etoile boots.

Contactmusic

