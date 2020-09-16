Alessandra Ambrosio tries to keep her beauty routine ''as simple as possible''.

The 39-year-old model - who has Anja, 12, and Noah, eight, with Jamie Mazur - has revealed that in spite of her hectic schedule, she always makes time each day to ''take care of [herself]''.

She shared: ''I've always tried to keep my beauty routine as simple as possible and that didn't change when I had my kids. What I've focused on since having kids is creating time to take care of myself.

''Even if it's just 15 minutes in the morning for meditation, stretching or yoga - it helps me get centered and ready to conquer whatever the day is bringing my way.''

Alessandra is determined to ensure her kids learn the value of taking care of themselves, too.

The model told Vogue India magazine: ''I make sure that I teach my kids the importance of taking care of themselves, so every morning we make delicious juices together and try to do some kind of outdoor activity.''

Alessandra previously admitted that her children are her ''number-one priority''.

The brunette beauty has therefore taken it upon herself to arrange her schedule around her kids.

She said: ''My children are always going to be my number-one priority, so I work hard on arranging my schedule to spend as much time as possible with them.''

Alessandra also revealed she would happily support her children if they wanted to follow in her footsteps and become models themselves.

She shared: ''I want my children to do what they love, and if that's modelling, then I would be there every step of the way to support them.

''Right now they're enjoying being kids, learning about the world, and exploring.''