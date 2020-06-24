Alesha Dixon has been secretly working on a ''heartfelt, honest'' new album.

The 41-year-old singer has confirmed plans for a music comeback - which comes five years after her fourth solo record 'Do It For Love' - but the coronavirus pandemic meant she hasn't finished the upcoming collection.

She told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''I was in the middle of writing some great, really authentic songs, really honest.

''Some of them were actually inspired by this whole craziness that's been going on in the world.

''I'm ready for the next record. I really want to make a heartfelt, honest record that really has something to say. I'm excited to get back, so fingers crossed.''

The former Mis-Teeq star - who could release the new album to coincide with her 20th anniversary in music in January 2021 - revealed she is looking into ''safe'' ways to return to the studio.

She added: ''I was in the studio writing and then Boris Johnson said lockdown and the session had to stop.

''I got a text the other day from the producer asking if I felt ready to go back in the studio.

''I am definitely ready, I'm just making sure that we can and it's allowed and it's all safe.''

Earlier this year, the 'Britain's Got Talent' judge landed a role on the panel for 'America's Got Talent: The Champions', and she admitted she would love to take on more opportunities in the US once she can travel back over.

She said: ''The world is on lockdown but I can't wait for it to be over so I can hopefully go back out to America and see what other opportunities there are out there for me.''