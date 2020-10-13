A remake of 'The Others' is in the works.

Universal and Sentient Entertainment have partnered for a reboot of Alejandro Amenabar's 2001 supernatural horror movie, which starred Nicole Kidman in the lead role.

The original film grossed over $200 million at the box office to become a surprise summer hit at the time. The film was praised for scaring audiences like 'The Sixth Sense' and also delivering one of the great twist endings.

The original saw Nicole play Grace Stewart, the mother of two young children living in a remote country house on the island of Jersey in the aftermath of World War II.

Grace has to hide her children away from the outside world due to a rare disease they suffer from which causes photosensitivity, and the trio discover that the house is occupied by mysterious others.

Kidman was joined in the project by Christopher Eccleston, Fionnula Flanagan and Elaine Cassidy.

Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin will produce the new project for Sentient alongside Aliwen Entertainment. Sara Scott will oversee the film for Universal.

No director or cast members have been announced as yet and it is unknown how much the movie will take from the original story. According to sources, executives are meeting with screenwriters to adapt the script.

It was reported back in April that Sentient had won the rights to remake the motion picture after a fierce bidding war.

Renee has previously said that the themes of the film are appropriate amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

She explained: "I am honoured to be able to work on my favourite horror film of all time, 'The Others', and to bring this reimagining to the big screen for new audiences.

"It is almost eerie and uncanny how timely the themes are today: self-isolation, paranoia and fear, and of course the intense desire to protect our children and ourselves from harm.

"We look forward to unravelling the layers behind lead character Grace, whose pain and demons draw viewers into a truly compassionate journey."