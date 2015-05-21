Posted on 20 May 2015

When 20.05.2015

'30 Rock' star Alec Baldwin arrives with his heavily pregnant wife Hilaria Baldwin and their young daughter Carmen at the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York for the last ever episode of 'The Late Show With David Letterman'. Alec appears to be clutching a gold-wrapped gift - presumably for David Letterman - which he puts aside as he poses with his family. The Baldwins appear to be on good terms with the photographers, as Hilaria shakes one of their hands and Alec asks them if someone he knows is about. He is later seen taking photos of the paparazzi with his phone.

Other guests at the show included comedian Jerry Seinfeld and wife Jessica Seinfeld, 'The Big Bang Theory' star Jim Parsons, NFL sportsman Peyton Manning, former 'The View' host Barbara Walters and comedienne Tina Fey.

