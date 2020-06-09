Hilaria and Alec Baldwin's daughter Carmen is ''super fascinated with how babies are made'', as Hilaria says she's struggling with how to approach the subject.
Hilaria and Alec Baldwin's daughter Carmen is ''super fascinated with how babies are made''.
The six-year-old tot has left her mother Hilaria scrambling to come up with a suitable explanation for where babies come from, after she demanded the 36-year-old health and wellness expert stop trying to avoid the subject and give her a ''straightforward answer''.
Hilaria - who is currently pregnant with her fifth child - explained on her Instagram Story: ''I need advice: Carmen is super fascinated with how babies are made. I used to be able to get out of getting into it too much by asking her what she thinks ... then she would lose interest. Now she is very much asking for a straightforward answer.''
The 'Living Clearly Method' author says Carmen already knows some facts about babies thanks to one of her friends, but is keen to discover how the baby ''gets inside the woman's body''.
She added: ''She will be seven in a couple of months. A friend told her that babies are made with a seed and an egg ... but she wants to know they get inside the woman's body. Is that too young? What do I do?''
Meanwhile, Hilaria - who also has Rafael, four, Leonardo, three, and Romeo, two, with her husband Alec - recently said spending time in quarantine with her family has been ''really tough'', because all her children are home from school.
She said: ''It's really tough. I want to prepare the night before and then have it all set up for them. You're getting curriculum from other people, so you're trying to teach something that somebody else is telling you to teach. I'm trying to understand that and that I found to be challenging. But we're figuring it out ... I've heard some intense conversations from people that are like, 'Oh my God, I'm going to kill my person right now, it's too much!' We typically spend so much time together that this is really not abnormal.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
There isn't a lot of subtlety in this madcap animated comedy, which is more aimed...
What happens when a baby takes the top position? Seven-year-old Tim Templeton was doing just...
Warren Beatty writes, directs and stars in the new movie Rules Don't Apply. Marla Mabrey...
Writer-director Christopher McQuarrie brings a dark and gritty tone to this larger-than-life franchise. Along with...
The IMF (Impossible Mission Force) have been active for years, but it's time has run...
Despite their countless missions, most of which deemed impossible, the IMF is closing down. Considered...