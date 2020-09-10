Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have named their newborn son Eduardo Pau Lucas Baldwin.

The 36-year-old health and wellness expert gave birth to the couple's fifth child - and fourth baby boy - on Tuesday (08.09.20), and she has now revealed the moniker she and her husband Alec have chosen for their new arrival.

Posting a picture on Instagram on Thursday (10.09.20) of their son wrapped in a blanket, she wrote: ''We would love to introduce you to Eduardo Pau Lucas Baldwin. Born Sept 8, 2020 at 7:46pm he weighed 7lbs 8oz. His name means ''wealthy guardian of peace and light''. We love you baby Edu (sic)''

Hilaria had previously told her fans to ''stay tuned for a name'' whilst announcing the birth of baby Eduardo.

She wrote on Instagram this week: ''We had a baby last night. He is perfect and we couldn't be happier. Stay tuned for a name (sic)''

The new arrival comes as the fifth for Hilaria and Alec, who already have Carmen, six, Rafael, five, Leonardo, three, and Romeo, two, together.

Eduardo is the sixth child for 'Saturday Night Live' star Alec, who also has daughter Ireland Baldwin, 24, with his ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Meanwhile, the bundle of joy also comes after Hilaria previously suffered two miscarriages in the space of a year, after losing babies in April and November last year.

She wrote on Instagram at the time of her second miscarriage: ''We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months. We also want you to know that even though we are not OK right now, we will be. We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies--and we will never lose sight of this. ... I told Carmen that this baby isn't going to come after all, but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time. (sic)''