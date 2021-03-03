Alec Baldwin has joined the cast of upcoming action movie 'Supercell'.
Alec Baldwin is to star in 'Supercell'.
The 62-year-old actor has joined the cast of the action movie, which is helmed by director Herbert James Winterstern and tells the story of a good-hearted teenager William, who has always lived in hope of following in the footsteps of his father – legendary storm chaser Bill Brody, who was killed by a massive tornado.
His father's legacy has been turned into a storm-chasing tourist business managed by the greedy and reckless Zane Rogers (Baldwin), who is now using William as the main attraction to lead a group of unsuspecting adventurers deep into the eye of the most dangerous supercell ever seen.
The script has been written by Winterstern and Anna Elizabeth James and the movie will be filmed this year in Montana and Georgia.
Ryan Winterstern, Klingher and Ryan Donnell Smith are producing with Anjul Nigam serving as an executive producer.
Baldwin previously starred in Tim Burton's cult comedy-horror 'Beetlejuice' as Adam Maitland but revealed that he was concerned that the project would ruin his career as he had "no idea" what the 1988 flick was about.
He previously said: "When we did 'Beetlejuice' I had no idea what it was about. I thought my, all of our, careers are going to end with the release of this film. Maybe we're all going to be dead."
Baldwin admits that he was only convinced that the movie could be a success by Michael Keaton's presence as the titular character.
He added: "Michael came and knew the secret. Because I would act and then I would have some doubts. I was much more neurotic about what I would do, and I was very young starting out in films. And Keaton just came out and he was like the comedy Annie Oakley. He was so self-assured. He just tore it up."
