Alec Baldwin has urged Ellen Degeneres to ''keep going'' amidst claims of a ''toxic'' workplace environment.

The 62-year-old actor has leant support to the talk show host, whose show has been embroiled in the scandal.

Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Alec said: ''Before we talk about my kids, Ellen, I just want to say, you are someone, I've followed your career from when you were doing standup and you were a solo performer. I've watched the films you've done and I've watched your success on this TV show, and you are one of the funniest and most talented women, one of the most funny and talented people in all of show business. We all have some patches of white water here, but you keep going. Don't you stop doing what you're doing.''

In her opening monologue as the show returned back from its summer break earlier this week, Ellen insisted she is ''starting a new chapter'' with her talk show.

She said: ''All right, let's get to it. As you may have heard, this summer there were allegations of a toxic work environment at our show. And then there was an investigation. I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously, and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected. I know that I am in a position of privilege and power and I realise that with that comes responsibility, and I take responsibility at what happens at my show. This is The Ellen DeGeneres show. I am Ellen DeGeneres. We have had a lot of conversations over the last few weeks about the show, our workplace and what we want for the future. We have made the necessary changes and today, we are starting a new chapter.''