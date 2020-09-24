Alec Baldwin is ''done trying'' to father another baby girl.

The 'Saturday Night Live' star and his wife Hilaria Baldwin recently welcomed a son named Eduardo, who is their fifth child, and fourth baby boy, after daughter Carmen, seven, and sons Rafael, five, Leonardo, four, and Romeo, three.

And although the couple have been trying to give Carmen the little sister she's been dreaming of for years, Alec - who is also father to 24-year-old Ireland Baldwin from his marriage to Kim Basinger - has said he's not up for trying for a sixth baby.

He said: ''I'm not going to keep trying, no, I'm done trying. It's either going to be fine or my wife's going to get remarried, one or the other. She's going to marry a guy who produces girls.''

Alec, 62, also joked that his wife likes to ''collect babies'', and quipped that when their children reach the age of three, they stop being a ''vending machine of joy'', which makes the couple want another baby to fill the void.

Speaking during an appearance on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show', he added: ''I tell people my wife is a collector. Some people collect cars, some people collect watches, artwork. My wife collects babies. She likes babies.

''When the baby gets to be three years old, when they're not the vending machine of joy they used to be, we look at each other and say, 'Time to have another!'''

Meanwhile, 36-year-old Hilaria recently said she feels ''so grateful'' for the latest addition to her family.

She wrote on Instagram: ''You are loved Edu Pau ... I'm so grateful for you and for the experience of a healthy pregnancy. The heartache I experienced last year was beyond overwhelming. I don't think the pain of loss ever goes away, but this tiny angel sure brings light and peace into our lives after such a rocky storm. Do you ever look at your children and say, I'm glad it was you, and you in particular, who came into my life? True soulmates. (sic)''