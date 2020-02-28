Artist:
Song title: Reasons I Drink
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

Alanis Morissette will have you thinking about addicts in a whole different way with her hard-hitting single and video 'Reasons I Drink'. She's set to unveil her first album in eight years this Spring with 'Such Pretty Forks in the Road', which is due for release on May 1st through Epiphany Music and Thirty Tigers.

Alanis Morissette - Reasons I Drink...