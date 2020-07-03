Alanis Morissette was against having 'Ironic' on 'Jagged Little Pill'.

The 1996 song became the US singer's biggest hit but she has admitted she wasn't ''that precious'' about it and didn't think it had a place on her seminal LP.

She confessed: ''You know, I didn't even want that song on the record.

''I remember a lot of people going, 'Please, please, please.' That was one of the first songs Glen Ballard and I wrote, almost like a demo. But people wound up liking the melody, and I wasn't that precious about it. I came to realise later that perhaps I should have been. [Laughs] Whoops!''

The 46-year-old singer - who releases her ninth studio album 'Such Pretty Forks in the Road' at the end of the month - also opened up about experimenting with psychedelics, which she wrote about on the new song 'Nemesis', and insisted she doesn't need to get high to have an ''ego-obliterating experience''.

She explained: ''I've experimented with a lot of portals to find God, and some of them are temporary but still open up the window. I am a curious girl, so most things I would experiment with.

''I have a lot of friends who found that ego-obliterating experience was really powerful for them.

''For me, I'm a little bit of an anxious bird. There's so much information [in my head] all the time and all of it is ego-obliterating, even when I'm not medicated in any way. I definitely don't need anything to help me go to those places.''

The 'All I Really Want' hitmaker also explained that she pushed back her new record because it didn't feel right to share her ''crisis'' during a global pandemic.

She added to Rolling Stone: ''I just thought it intuitively doesn't feel right to be putting a record out about one woman's crisis when we're in the middle of a pandemic.''