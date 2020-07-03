Alanis Morissette has confessed she wasn't into the idea of putting her biggest hit 'Ironic' on her album 'Jagged Little Pill'.
Alanis Morissette was against having 'Ironic' on 'Jagged Little Pill'.
The 1996 song became the US singer's biggest hit but she has admitted she wasn't ''that precious'' about it and didn't think it had a place on her seminal LP.
She confessed: ''You know, I didn't even want that song on the record.
''I remember a lot of people going, 'Please, please, please.' That was one of the first songs Glen Ballard and I wrote, almost like a demo. But people wound up liking the melody, and I wasn't that precious about it. I came to realise later that perhaps I should have been. [Laughs] Whoops!''
The 46-year-old singer - who releases her ninth studio album 'Such Pretty Forks in the Road' at the end of the month - also opened up about experimenting with psychedelics, which she wrote about on the new song 'Nemesis', and insisted she doesn't need to get high to have an ''ego-obliterating experience''.
She explained: ''I've experimented with a lot of portals to find God, and some of them are temporary but still open up the window. I am a curious girl, so most things I would experiment with.
''I have a lot of friends who found that ego-obliterating experience was really powerful for them.
''For me, I'm a little bit of an anxious bird. There's so much information [in my head] all the time and all of it is ego-obliterating, even when I'm not medicated in any way. I definitely don't need anything to help me go to those places.''
The 'All I Really Want' hitmaker also explained that she pushed back her new record because it didn't feel right to share her ''crisis'' during a global pandemic.
She added to Rolling Stone: ''I just thought it intuitively doesn't feel right to be putting a record out about one woman's crisis when we're in the middle of a pandemic.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Somewhere out there in the cinematic ether there's an elusive line between lewdly moronic raunch...
"This is one of those avant-garde things, is it?" says a droll, dubious and dying...
Thanks to all the is-it-or-isn't-it-blasphemy controversy surrounding "Dogma," writer-director Kevin Smith has added a tongue-in-cheek...