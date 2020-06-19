Alanis Morissette is to release a 25th anniversary reissue of 'Jagged Little Pill' on June 26th.

The 46-year-old singer will drop a deluxe digital edition of her iconic 1995 record - which has sold more than 33 million copies worldwide - and it will feature the original album and an acoustic live performance she recorded at London's Shepherd's Bush earlier this year.

She wrote on Twitter: ''Excited to announce a special digital reissue of Jagged Little Pill will be coming out on 6/26 to celebrate the 25th anniversary. It includes a live acoustic performance from Shepherds Bush in London this past March 2020. such a memorable show, and I can't wait to share it. (sic)''

Five of the 'Jagged Little Pill' music videos, including huge hit 'Ironic', have been remastered in 4K and will be re-released on Alanis' YouTube channel from June 26th to July 2nd.

Alanis also revealed there will be more 25th anniversary celebrations to come.

She tweeted: ''There are more Jagged Little Pill celebrations coming soon, stay tuned (sic)''

The star will release her new LP, 'Such Pretty Forks in the Road', on July 31st, after it was previously due to drop on May 1st.

She tweeted: ''the new release date for Such Pretty Forks in the Road is now july 31st. wanted to wait for a more considerate time to share. so excited. (sic)''

Among the singer's numerous announcements, she has also revealed her rescheduled 'Jagged Little Pill' North American tour dates.

Alanis will kick off the run of gigs at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl on June 11th 2021, followed by shows in Toronto, Ottawa, and Portland on July 10th, 11th, and 31st respectively.

She will play a number of gigs in August and September, culminating with a St Louis show on September 18th.