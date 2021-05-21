Alanis Morissette has released her new single 'Rest' to raise awareness on Mental Health Action Day.

The 'Ironic' hitmaker first performed the powerful song at the tribute concert for the late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington - who was just 41 when he tragically took his own life - at The Hollywood Bowl in 2017.

Alanis is also encouraging donations to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness), the US' largest grassroots mental health organisation dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.

The 46-year-old star tweeted on Thursday (20.05.21): “Today is #MentalHealthAction Day. I’m sharing a song entitled ‘Rest’ written specifically about those of us who struggle with depression and anxiety, isolation, suicidal ideation and the profound despair that mental illness can plunge us into.”

The release of 'Rest' comes two months after Alanis shared the original demo version of 'Predator'.

The 'All I Really Want' hitmaker released the original cut of the track that was penned for the Tony-nominated 'Jagged Little Pill The Musical' - which is inspired by the 1995 album of the same name - and is featured in the show and on the official musical soundtrack, performed by Kathryn Gallagher and the cast.

Meanwhile, Alanis recently shared how she was held at gunpoint while working on 'Jagged Little Pill'.

The singer/songwriter was writing the seminal LP and almost lost all of the work she had done for the record.

She recalled: "I was writing for the record and I had my backpack full of my lyrics and music and some cassette tapes.

"All of a sudden I was going to get running shoes, I drove home to turn around and I was being held up at gunpoint and they wanted all my things.

"I knew I was going to give them anything first of all. Second of all, I had my backpack with the whole of my Jagged Little Pill contents in it.

"I gave them my wallet and my purse and they said go lie down. So I lay down with my backpack and thought they'll take that on the way out but they didn't. It was so fortuitous and I'm happy to still be here."