Alanis Morissette is glad her husband can ''play a different kind of role'' in their marriage.

The 'Ironic' hitmaker has opened up about her relationship with rapper Souleye - whose real name is Mario Treadway - and how the dynamics work between them.

Speaking on Jessie Ware's 'Table Manners' podcast, she said: ''You mentioned finances a minute ago Jessie, that's a full-time job. And then our bodies are female bodies in theory.

''So all of a sudden we are using all of these faculties that have stereotypically been used in a heterosexual relationship by the men that 'bring home the bacon'.

''So we are doing all of these things and then the role, it sounds like in your case Jessie and definitely in mine, our husbands play a different kind of role of providing a currency that is not stereotypical.

''Whereas the currency might be literal money in the past, now it's like hey you know I'm going to go and record a song for Jimmy Fallon and I really need you to hang out and just make sure that everything is OK and the couple people that are social distancing are fed.''

Alanis described her man as her ''partner in crime'', and admitted she has previously struggled with the idea of ''conventional'' roles in a relationship.

She added: ''So he's like my partner in crime, there's no way I could do this without him. But he's not doing the conventional, neither am I.

''I tried dating people where I played the more Yin, Beta character and it lasted all of about a week before I imploded.''

The 46-year-old singer has kids Ever, nine and Onyx, four, with her man and welcomed their third child Winter into the world last year.

She was glad to get back to work on her new album 'Such Pretty Forks in the Road'.

She said: ''It's a bit of a reprieve from the archetype of a mum hat. (Releasing an album so soon after having a child). There are so many roles that many modern mums play.

''My only concern on the larger case is that the feminist movement has allowed it to be such that we are doing masculine and feminine things. It's almost like we are over-roled now.''