Alanis Morissette has postponed her UK and European tour dates.

The shows had previously been rescheduled to be held this autumn after being pushed back a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the 'Ironic' hitmaker has now confirmed they have been postponed once again due to coronavirus restrictions.

New dates for the gigs - which were set to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Morissette's acclaimed 1995 album 'Jagged Little Pill' - are yet to be confirmed.

Alanis wrote on Twitter: "Europe & UK missing you so much. travelling overseas from country to country is becoming increasingly challenging with three kids during a time like no other on this beautiful planet.

"I know things will shift - but for this moment - i am heartbroken to say that we have to postpone the upcoming UK and Europe shows in October and November 2021 (sic)"

Alanis urged her fans to "stay tuned" for the new dates and says that tickets purchased for this year's shows will remain valid.

She added: "Stay tuned for the rescheduled dates (coming very soon), and please hold onto your tickets as they will be valid for the new ones. i can’t wait to see you each as soon as we possibly can (sic)"

Meanwhile, Alanis previously confessed that she didn't want the single 'Ironic' on the 'Jagged Little Pill' album, although the 1996 track went on to be her biggest hit.

The 47-year-old star admitted: "You know, I didn't even want that song on the record.

"I remember a lot of people going, 'Please, please, please.' That was one of the first songs Glen Ballard and I wrote, almost like a demo. But people wound up liking the melody, and I wasn't that precious about it. I came to realise later that perhaps I should have been. [Laughs] Whoops!"