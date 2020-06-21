Alan Mcgee says that Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher's solo material isn't good as the music they made together in Oasis.
Alan Mcgee thinks Noel and Liam Gallagher's solo material is outshone by their Oasis music.
The 59-year-old music mogul was responsible for signing the 'Supersonic' hitmakers to his Creation Records, and they subsequently went on to become the world's biggest band, with the success of their albums 'Definitely Maybe' and '(What's the Story) Morning Glory?'.
Alan ''likes'' the solo material produced by the Gallagher brothers since Oasis spilt, but he feels it isn't as good as their earlier work.
Speaking on the 'Overrated Everything' podcast, Alan said: ''I think the solo stuff is OK.
''For different reasons ... I still like Noel's stuff because he's still got the pop thing, and I like the Liam stuff because it's uber Liam being pop - but I don't think either of their careers are as good as Oasis. I like the Oasis thing much better than the solo stuff.''
The Gallagher brothers have frequently exchanged insults over the last decade, and Noel recently revealed the animosity even extended to the board game Frustration.
The rock star said: ''It would always end in violence. I was up about a grand at one point on tour.
''He always accused me that somehow, before the game had started, I had unscrewed the glass dome and put grease on the dice.
''It's a complete game of random - it's in the lap of the gods. I was winning far too much for him to handle so he accused me cheating - f***ing rigging the game. Would I rig a game of Frustration?''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
There were a number of defining bands of the 90's but Oasis were indisputably one...