Aimee Osbourne has released her first single in four years under the moniker ARO.

The eldest child of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne has dropped 'Shared Something With The Night' alongside a music video helmed by Jon Danovic.

The track is taken from ARO's upcoming album, 'LP, 'Vacare Adamaré'.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Aimee described the song as a ''My Bloody Valentine lullaby for the romantically tormented'' and revealed she penned the song after feeling isolated and alone in New York.

She said: ''The song is like a My Bloody Valentine lullaby for the romantically tormented that struggle to sleep at night.

''I hadn't fully connected with who I really was and what that meant yet. Hung up on the outcome of someone else's approval of me to determine my own self-worth. This weird little song was an outlet for a lot of uncomfortability at the time.''

Aimee, who is now in a ''really good place'', admitted she's super proud of the genre-hopping collection.

She added: ''I have been in a really great place creatively and personally which helps. I am forever interested and drawn to the unusual and love to combine genres. I definitely surprised myself with some of these new tracks.''

In 2015, Aimee opened up about finding fame ''scary and intimidating''.

The 36-year-old singer admitted she was apprehensive about becoming famous even though her high-profile family taught her what to expect.

She said: ''There's not really many surprises as far as what it's going to take for me and has taken for me to get this point.

''But at the same time, this is still intimidating at times and scary, and I feel like I don't know what I'm doing. You get overwhelmed, then I remember I'm doing something that makes me the happiest, that I can feel is the best and truest thing for me to be doing for myself.''

The musician turned down the opportunity to become a star when she refused to appear on her family's raucous reality show 'The Osbournes' when it aired on MTV between 2002 and 2005.

Her younger siblings Jack, 34, and Kelly, 35, became household names but each developed destructive behavioural habits after finding fame as teenagers.

However, Aimee explained her family have been hugely supportive of her decisions, and were ''excited'' about her music.

She continued: ''They're really happy and excited. And I think because of the delays and because they know there is a part of me that is so private, they, as parents, might have had doubts that I was doing the right thing. But it's been great to put their minds totally at ease that I'm doing the right thing for myself.''