DJ Afrojack has got married.

The 33-year-old Dutch producer - whose real name is Nick van de Wall - tied the knot with heiress Elettra Lamborghini at the luxury Villa Balbiano in Lake Como, Italy, last Saturday (26.09.20), in front of guests including fellow DJ David Guetta and his partner Jessica Ledon.

The former 'Geordie Shore' star wore a stunning sheer white mermaid gown with floral lace and pearl detailing by Galia Lahav, whose pieces range from £5,400 to £15,500, while the groom opted for a classic black tuxedo.

Elettra shared a photo of herself and her new husband on Instagram alongside the simple caption: ''Nick & Elettra [heart emoji] 26.09.2020 (sic)''

Afrojack shared the same photo, which he captioned just with their wedding date.

Elettra also shared a second photo featuring the couple's incredibly six-tier wedding cake as she thanked those who had been part of her ''perfect'' day.

Writing in Italian, she posted: ''I want to dedicate this post and my following stories (although I'm not so much one who does these things) to thank all those present and all the people who have been part of the best day of our life .. literally everything was perfect, seeing the smiles and tears of all my family and friends were priceless ... our friends and relatives all said that the atmosphere was so full of true love that it made everything magical .... but without of your company would not have been the same ... THANKS and a special thanks to @farinagiorgi for putting up with me all these months and to @enzomiccio for doing the same .... the stress was a lot but it was worth it (sic)''

Afrojack and Elettra have been dating since September 2018 and announced their engagement last December.