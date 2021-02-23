Aerosmith have delayed their UK and European tour until 2022.

Steven Tyler and co have postponed the shows for a second time, having already rescheduled the 2020 dates for this summer, due to COVID-19

The 'Dream On' rockers have decided to reschedule the concerts for June and July 2022 to ensure the safety of their fans.

All tickets already purchased will be valid for the new dates.

The band said in a statement: “Due to current conditions and for the safety of our fans, the 2021 European Tour has been rescheduled to 2022.

“Please stay tuned for more information regarding the new dates or contact your point of purchase. All tickets will be valid for new dates.”

The UK leg will now see the rock legends play London's The O2 on June 22, 2022, Manchester Arena on June 28, and the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield on July 1.

The upcoming run follows their 'Deuces Are Wild' Las Vegas residency.

The 'I Don't Want to Miss a Thing' rockers last played this side of the pond in 2017, when they headlined Download Festival, in what was then-assumed to be their last-ever UK show.

Meanwhile, guitarist Joe Perry previously said he'd like to record a new album with Aerosmith "when the time is right".

The 70-year-old musician said he was feeling inspired to make new music with the group - also including Joey Kramer, Brad Whitford and Tom Hamilton - after his time in the studio with his Hollywood Vampires' bandmates Alice Cooper and Johnny Depp working on their 2019 LP 'Rise'.

He said at the time: "I had just finished working on my last solo album [before the new Hollywood Vampires album], so I had been in the studio for the three or four months before we started on the Vampires record.

"So I was already rolling in the studio. It doesn't take much to get me going -- I love to record. So, when the time is right, Aerosmith will come around to do another record."

Aerosmith's last studio album was 2012's 'Music from Another Dimension!'.