Adrien Brody will reunite with director Wes Anderson on his new movie, which is expected to be filmed in Spain.
Adrien Brody is to star in Wes Anderson's new movie.
The Oscar-winning actor has collaborated with the filmmaker on his latest project 'The French Dispatch' and will join co-stars Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton on the upcoming movie, which will be shot in Spain.
Little is known about the project other than the fact that Wes is both writing and directing. It will mark the fifth time that Adrien, 48, will have teamed up with the filmmaker – having previously featured in 'The Grand Budapest Hotel', 'Fantastic Mr. Fox' and 'The Darjeeling Limited'.
Bill is also a frequent collaborator with the acclaimed director after working on nine other projects together and he revealed that they've become great friends over the years – even though he has never watched Anderson's directorial debut 'Bottle Rocket'.
The 70-year-old star said: "I’ve been very fortunate to work with Wes on all of his other movies, except for that one I haven’t seen.
"At first, it was an afterthought, but we’ve become great friends. He really makes movie-making an experience. I used to envy those old-timers who went to Hawaii and shot Hurricane, and they had to stay in Hawaii for five and a half months for a good storm. That was living. That was really being a movie actor, back then. But Wes’ movies are similar.
"We go to a place, we take over a small place, and that’s all you do, is the movie. There’s nothing else, but making that movie and being with the people that are making that movie."
'Diamond Life', released on the 16th July 1984, is not only a significant album in it's own right, it's a cultural touchstone and a near perfect...
The resurrection of punk presents an exciting year for music.
The honest and raw intensity that Fitch has captured on her latest releases is incredible, especially when stripped back and exposed, as they are on...
After spending almost the entire existence of their band's life under some sort of enforced lockdown restrictions 88/89 are now eager to get out and...
After the phenomenal success of their previous album, 'Californication', it was hard to imagine that Red Hot Chili Peppers would surpass that, or...
Billie Eilish thinks she may have taken it too far as she sees stars in her latest single release, 'NDA'.
Madrid's Mike Walsh has already been heard 'PICKINGFIGHTS' in May before he took us for a 'RIDE' in June (even though he confesses to not liking...
In between trying to harness the power of social media algorithms to their best effect Cardiff's Stereo Club are busy preparing for a year of new...
Manhattan Night sees its protagonist Porter Wren caught up in an unsolved murder case that...
Tiberius is the Roman leader who has forced his way to power through corrupt and...
Years ago, two brothers lived on the wrong side of the law. When James (Hayden...
While preparing to film 'The Grand Budapest Hotel', director Wes Anderson and company scouted for...
There are moments when this three-strand drama almost ascends to the emotional resonance of writer-director...
Love is never uncomplicated and when a third person gets involved, it can make things...
Wes Anderson's entertaining filmmaking style clicks beautifully into focus for this comical adventure. Films like...
The cast and crew of 'The Grand Budapest Hotel' discuss the story, the main characters'...
Gustave may be aloof and snobbish in many ways, but he's also extremely charming with...
Charismatic but somewhat aloof concierge at the Grand Budapest Hotel, Gustave H, is less than...