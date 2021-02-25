A live-action version of ‘G.I. Joe’ focusing on Lady Jaye is in the works at Amazon, and is being produced by Paramount TV, eOne and Skydance Television.
The hugely popular franchise – which began as action figures and has since been adapted in to a comic series, as well as several animated movies and TV series, and two live-action movies – is set be reimagined in new live-action television series currently being developed by Amazon, which will focus on Lady Jaye, one of the most prominent female characters in the franchise.
Lady Jaye is an undercover operative who was first introduced in the 1984 cartoon TV series before later being added to the comics, and was played by Adrianne Palicki in the 2013 film ‘G.I. Joe: Retaliation’.
As of the time of writing, the upcoming Amazon series does not have a name or any casting announcements attached, but Deadline reports the project is being produced by Paramount TV, eOne and Skydance Television.
‘Carnival Row’ showrunner Erik Oleson will create and showrun the series, and will executive produce alongside Lorenzo DiBonaventura.
There are also currently no details on the plot of the series, but it’s thought to be a standalone story centred around Lady Jaye, which will also connect to the wider ‘G.I. Joe’ universe.
Meanwhile, the upcoming TV project comes as the franchise is also set to get a new movie instalment in the form of ‘Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins’, which is due to be released in October this year.
The film follows the character Snake Eyes, who is the original commando of the G.I. Joe Team, and will be played in the flick by Henry Golding.
Henry is replacing Ray Park, who played the character in 2009’s ‘G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra’, and the sequel ‘G.I. Joe: Retaliation’.
The project will also star Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow and Samara Weaving as Scarlett, and will be directed by Robert Schwentke.
