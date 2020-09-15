Adriana Lima admits motherhood changed ''everything'' in her life.

The 39-year-old model - who has Sienna, eight, and Valentina, 10, with Marko Jaric - has confessed that beauty and self-care regimes have gone ''out the window'' at times as she focused her attention on her children.

She said: ''Becoming a mother changes everything. Beauty and self-care go out the window sometimes.

''But as my two daughters have gotten older, I've realised that they copy a lot of what I do and my habits, and it's important for me to make sure they're copying good ones.''

Adriana is happy to allow her kids to experiment with make-up - although she also practices ''positive mental wellness through meditation''.

She told Vogue India magazine: ''I let them experiment with my make-up, masks and creams, as many kids do, but I try to teach them to love the skin they're in and eat healthily for their bodies and to also practise positive mental wellness through meditation.''

Meanwhile, Adriana previously claimed that the fashion world still has ''a long way to go'' to become a truly inclusive industry.

The former Victoria's Secret Angel thinks the industry can still do more to ''send a message of representation'' to the world.

She said: ''I am happy that it has become more inclusive of people of different races and sizes, but of course there is still a long way to go.

''My hope is that the industry sends a message of representation. I want any young girl or boy to be able to open up a magazine or website or Instagram, however they view fashion, and feel represented in a beautiful and positive way.''