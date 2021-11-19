Just ahead of the full release of her hotly anticipated fourth album , '30', Adele premiered a new song and video for 'To Be Loved', the second of 12 tracks she has shared from it. Adele's newly featured song follow's her number one smash hit, and lead single from the album, 'Easy On Me'.
'30', Adele's new album, comes almost exactly six years since her last, '25', and 13 years after her breakthrough debut album, '19'.
In the interim Adele has had a somewhat turbulent personal life, a lot of which has come to shape the lyrical content and sound of her latest album. Her well documented split from former husband Simon Konecki has had Adele pouring her heart out as she comes to terms with the divorce and the part she played in it.
Whilst Adele's broad demographic of adoring fans may be lapping up her latest weepies, there are at least a few high profile reporters who have taken exception to some of the content on '30'. Antagonistic reporter Piers Morgan, commenting after Adele's recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, said that Adele's use of her son's replies to his mother on the song 'My Little Love', were "shameful" and "hypocritical". The third track on the new album includes a recorded exchange between Adele and her eight year old son Angelo where Adele says, "I'm so sorry if what I've done makes you feel sad. Tell me you love me" to which her son replies, "I love you, one million per cent. I feel like you like me too."
Both Morgan and former editor and Loose Women panelist Janet Street-Porter have been scathing about the inclusion and in Street-Porter's case "the tactics" Adele has employed to "shift product". Piers Morgan said "She’s crossed a line by exposing her young son’s innermost feelings to public scrutiny in such a soul-baring, intimate way. And worse, she’s done it for attention, money, and sales."
Earlier in the week JSP wrote that "In the final countdown to Adele’s much-anticipated fourth album, the tidal wave of waffle and wallow shows no sign of receding – Adele is everywhere, telling us about the ‘struggles’ that fired her song writing. Blah blah blah. Anything to shift product. My main beef with Adele is that the more she gushes, the less I love her."
Despite his raw criticism Morgan did confess that he, like millions of others, would be buying '30' on it's release day, admitting that Adele was "a gutsy, honest young woman with a brilliant voice".
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
After 'Life Won't Wait', and in between 'Rancid 5' and 'Indestructible', Tim Armstrong somehow found time to form his new band - Transplants, and...