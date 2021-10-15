Adele makes an understated but ultimately triumphant return as she releases 'Easy On Me', her first new music in six years. Adele's last single, 'Water Under The Bridge', was released back in November 2016 and since then the 'Skyfall' singer has been pretty much off the musical radar.
Adele's personal life however has been all over the press and it is that which has helped shape her latest album. Titled '30', her fifth album follows on from her hugely successful back catalogue of albums - '25', '21' and '19' and has the subtitle of the 'Divorce album'.
In a recent statement Adele explained that "I've learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way, I've shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and finally feel like I've found my feeling again. I'd go as far as to say that I've never felt more peaceful in my life. And so I'm finally ready to put this album out."
Speaking to Greg James on the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show Adele said that "I was hoping to release this album last year but obviously 2020 happened for all of us, so I've been living with it for a lot longer than I feel like I would have liked to." Talking specifically about her latest single the 'Rolling In The Deep' artist added - "It was the first song I wrote for the album, going back to the beginning of 2019 really, I was making decisions in my life which have been well documented over the last few years."
Adele's new track was co-written with long time collaborator Greg Kurstin ('Hello'/'Million Years Ago') and is as raw as anything she's ever written and sung before. The stripped back piano ballad perfectly showcases her incredible, distinctive voice as she sings - "I changed who I was to put you both first but now I give up."
In the video, directed by esteemed Canadian film maker Xavier Dolan ('Mommy'/'Heartbeats'/'I Killed My Mother'/'Matthias & Maxime'), Adele is seen saying a last goodbye to her house as she packs up her belongings and drives away. The film switches from black and white to colour half way through as Adele "finds her feet" and gets her mojo back.
Adele's new album, '30', will be released on November 19th via Columbia Records.
Olly Alexander AKA Years & Years pulls us into a sexy fantasy world in the trippy video for his latest single ‘Crave’.