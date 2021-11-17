Adele’s new album ‘30’ features a recording of her nine-year-old son Angelo telling his musician mother he loves her "one million per cent".

The ‘Easy on Me’ singer included an exchange she had with Angelo in the wake of the songstress’ 2019 divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki, his father, on the track ‘My Little Love’.

Their conversation starts with Adele saying to Angelo: “Tell me you love me,” to which he replies: “I love you, one million per cent. I feel like you like me too.”

She then adds: “You know Mummy doesn’t like anyone else like I like you, right? Mummy’s been having a lot of big feelings lately, I’m confused and I don’t know what I’m doing.”

Adele also is heard letting Angelo know that “'I love your dad because he gave you to me... I’ve had a bad day, I’m very anxious…

“I feel very paranoid, stressed, and I’m hungover which never helps. I feel like today is the first day since I left him that I actually feel lonely — and I never do. I just feel really lonely and frightened, and I’m worried I might feel like this a lot.”

In the song, she sings: “I’m so sorry if what I’ve done makes you feel sad.”

Despite, Angelo’s appearance on the album - which is out on Friday (19.11.21) - Angelo only saw his mother sing live for the first time when she performed her CBS concert special ‘One Night Only’, which was filmed at the Griffith Observatory and featured an in-depth interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Adele told the crowd: “This is the first time my son has ever seen me perform!

“It's the absolute honour of my life to have you here tonight, baby.”

The ‘Skyfall’ singer told Oprah, 67, that is not bothered what Angelo does in his life as long as he's “passionate” and “happy”

She said: “I don't expect anything of him. I don't care what his career is, as long as he's passionate about whatever it is that he does and that he's happy.”