Adele regularly visits neighbour Katy Perry in just her dressing gown.

The 'Daisies' hitmaker has revealed she is often visited by Adele, who lives just down the road from her, as she opened up about their friendship.

Speaking to Hits Radio Breakfast, she said: ''She's my next-door neighbour so not only is she on the scene, but she's like, around the corner. We live very close to each other, we're friendly, we've known each other for a long time. I haven't seen her in person since she's been, like, you know, transforming herself because I was busy, she was busy. But I remember sometime last year, she just knocks on my door and comes in. I'm in my robe, it's fun. She's great. She's very real.''

Adele revealed her incredible weight loss recently in a new birthday picture.

The 'Hello' singer turned 32 on Tuesday May 5 and when she took to Instagram to thank fans for their well-wishes on her special day, she included a new picture of herself, revealing her slim figure.

She captioned it: ''Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you're all staying safe and sane during this crazy time. I'd like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels. 2020 okay bye thanks x (sic).''

The singer has become increasingly health-conscious over recent months and a source close to the star praised her disciplined approach to her own wellbeing.

The insider shared: ''She goes to different gyms. She goes early in the morning and meets with her trainer. She gets her workout in first thing. She works out for about an hour and leaves drenched in sweat and looking like she worked very hard.''

And Adele reportedly attends a couple of private fitness classes every week.

The source added: ''She's also staying active going on walks and getting in a lot of steps. She is in a groove. She looks great and has totally transformed her body. She is barely recognisable and is continuing to lose weight.''