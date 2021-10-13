Adele has signed with Columbia Records in the UK for her comeback album.

Music Week reports that the 'Hello' hitmaker's contract with independent label XL Recordings, who released her third album, '25', in 2015, had expired.

And her hotly-awaited single, 'Easy On Me', which is taken from the star's upcoming fourth studio album - which is expected to be titled '30' - will be released on Sony's parent label on Friday (15.10.21).

The 33-year-old Grammy-winner - who is already signed to Columbia in the US - recently posted the single's artwork on social media.

And over the weekend, fans got a surprise when she dropped an extended snippet of the piano ballad during her first Instagram Live.

The 'Skyfall' hitmaker - who is dating sports agent Rich Paul - also spilled that the new album will be filled with heartbreak anthems.

She said: "What's my next album going to be based on? Divorce, babe, divorce."

Adele added that she is in a good place following her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki - with whom she has eight-year-old son Angelo - which was finalised earlier this year.

She said: "My mental health is very good at the moment. I take it day by day and I address whatever comes my way. It definitely helps me feel better if I take my time. Writing my music… yeah it's been really therapeutic for sure."

In a recent interview, Adele admitted she doesn’t really understand the “rules that are made up in society” that surround the legal separation process.

Speaking about how she told her young son about her breakup from Simon, she said: “My anxiety was so terrible, I’d forget what I had or hadn’t said to Angelo about separating. Obviously, Simon and I never fought over him or anything like that.

“Angelo’s just like, ‘I don’t get it.’ I don’t really get it either. There are rules that are made up in society of what happens and doesn’t happen in marriage and after marriage, but I’m a very complex person.

“I’ve always let him know how I’m feeling from a very young age because I felt quite frazzled as an adult.”