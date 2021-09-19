Adele will make her live comeback in December.

The 33-year-old singer is reportedly planning to mark the release of her long-awaited fourth album with a gig in Las Vegas - her first live event in over four years - on 10 December, which will be broadcast around the world.

A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: “Adele’s new album is the most highly-anticipated record of the year. It’s been a long time coming but her label wants it released before Christmas and have their sights set on a performance in Vegas.

"Adele and her management have been in talks with BBC America about broadcasting it around the world. This will be one of few performances as part of her promotional tour.

“Obviously with ongoing Covid dramas and concern for safety it could affect recording, but this is the date scheduled right now.”

The 'Skyfall' singer's most recent album, '25', was released in 2015 and the follow-up is expected to finally be out in November, having been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ed Sheeran recently confirmed Adele was expected to be back "before Christmas".

Asked if his track 'Bad Habits' would be the song of the year, he said: “I don’t know, I think Adele’s coming back before Christmas. I’ve heard rumours.”

It was recently claimed Adele was planning a residency in Las Vegas and liked the idea because it would help her family situation.

The 'Hello' hitmaker - who has nine-year-old son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki - would be able to stay living in Los Angeles and be in Las Vegas via private jet in just 40 minutes.

A source said: "Adele has very recently been talking to musicians that she has worked with before to gauge their availability, to see whether they could be in Vegas for the gigs.

"It is all very exciting. It would make her a lot of money but it would also mean she could have a routine. It would be hugely lucrative for her but also really fun.

"She loves performing live and there would be no shortage of people travelling to see her once the Covid restrictions are dropped."