Adele has said that she is a "dying breed" in the music industry, along with rapping superstar Drake.

The 33-year-old opened up about being in "such a rarified place in culture” as she has been making music since before streaming, acknowledging that she and fellow superstar Drake are amongst the few.

She said: "We are a dying breed. There was like 10 of us. You know, I don’t think there’ll ever be that many of us again at the top doing it the way we were doing it."

The 'Easy on Me' hitmaker then went on to suggest that social media has played a big part in the inability to make a mark on the music industry in the modern world.

Speaking on CBC radio show 'q', she added: "We came out before streaming. We came out before all the social media frenzies of like, ‘You’ve got five seconds to entertain; otherwise, get out’. We existed in the old school-ness of the industry that we grew up watching and aspiring to [be part of].”

Adele then went on to explain their "rarified" status in the business plays a big part in their closeness as friends and admitted that she can confide in the 'In My Feelings' hitmaker in a way she is unable to with more up-and-coming artists.

She said: "Having access to someone else that knows exactly what it’s like to be in a certain position sometimes… If I try and talk to one of my other friends about it, they’ll have no idea what I’m talking about. They’re like, ‘Can’t relate!’ So they just switch off.

"I can say something to [Drake] and he won’t judge me for it, you know? So to have access to someone that’s in the same position as [me] is one of the biggest gifts of my entire career."