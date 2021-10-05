Adele's team is rumoured to be in talks about a potential TV special to promote her hotly-awaited new album.

There is still no official release date for the eagerly-anticipated record - which is rumoured to be drop in the coming months - however, the megastar's team is said to be exploring the idea of another TV show after the 'Someone Like You' hitmaker's televised concerts on the BBC in the UK and NBC in the US for her 2015 LP '25'.

Sources told Vulture that: "Adele's camp has approached multiple networks and platforms about the idea of staging a TV special tied to the new release."

Considering the album's seemingly imminent release, however, there might not be enough time to film this kind of production.

Yesterday (04.10.21), Adele returned to Twitter after a nine-month hiatus as fans continue to anticipate album news.

The 'Hello' hitmaker teased fans about her return by taking to Twitter to quip about Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook's global outage.

Responding to the official Twitter page's post which read: “hello literally everyone", the 33-year-old singer replied: “Hiya babes!”

Twitter timelines were full of people joking that Adele had caused the social media apps to stop working with her comeback album campaign.

The 'Rolling in the Deep' hitmaker changed her header and profile picture to a shade of bluey-green, sparking speculation an announcement is on the way.

What's more, the Grammy-winner is inviting fans to subscribe to her website to receive the latest information.

And last week, billboards with “30” were spotted across the globe, and all of Adele's albums have been titled as ages.

'30' is expected to be the follow-up to 2008's '19', 2011's '21' and 2015's '25'.

Album rumours have been swirling for a while now, and after Taylor Swift announced 'Red (Taylor's Version)' is being released a week earlier than planned, it was suggested that she switched the date to make way for Adele's comeback LP.

The 31-year-old megastar's re-record of the acclaimed 2012 album will now be released on November 12, instead of November 19, and it could have something to do with Adele being rumoured to be dropping her record that month after the 'Skyfall' hitmaker started trending online following the announcement.

The 'Shake It Off' hitmaker tweeted on Thursday (30.09.21): “Got some news that I think you’re gonna like – My version of Red will be out a week earlier than scheduled (including the 4 disc vinyl) on November 12th ! Can’t wait to celebrate the 13th with you and our new/old autumn heartbreak album. (sic)"