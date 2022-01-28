Adele's producer Inflo is set to be honoured with the Producer of the Year BRIT Award.

The studio wizard, of the music collective Sault, has become the first Black winner of the prize.

Inflo - whose real name is Dean Josiah Cover - wrote and produced three songs with the 33-year-old Grammy-winner for her comeback LP, '30'; 'Woman like Me', 'Hold On' and 'Love Is a Game'.

The songwriter and multi-instrumentalist is also known for working with the likes of Little Simz and Michael Kiwanuka, who have congratulated Inflo.

Simz, who worked with Inflo on her Ivor Novello Award-winning 2019 LP 'Grey Area', said: "Flo is a true creative in every sense of the word. Music is in his DNA. He really loves, lives and breathes this. There is no one more deserving of this award."

And regular collaborator Michael commented: "As a producer, Inflo is a breath of fresh air to an artist trying to find their own voice. He helps you find what it is you want to say, and always puts his stamp on the work which always elevates the music."

Inflo has thanked the non-white producers who came before him for "paving the way".

He added: "As the first Black Music producer to ever win a BRIT for Best Producer, I feel honoured to be a part of change. All the Black producers before me, I'm in awe and have studied you. I am you. Thank you for both paving the way and for your integral contribution to British music."

Inflo will be presented with his award during the Red Carpet show on ITV2 between 7pm and 8pm on February 8, at The O2 arena, which is broadcast exclusively on ITV and ITV Hub. The show will be hosted by Clara Amfo and Maya Jama.

Adele and Simz have both received several nominations at the upcoming BRIT Awards with Mastercard.

'30' and the latter's 'Sometimes I Might Be Introvert' will contend for the biggest prize of the night, Album of the Year, and both stars are up for Artist of the Year.

Adele also received nods for Song of the Year for 'Easy On Me' and Best Pop/R&B

Simz, meanwhile, could walk away with Best Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap and Best New Artist.

The Likes of Liam Gallagher, Grime star Dave and Rising Star Award-winner Holly Humberstone are set to take to the stage on the night.

Meanwhile, for the first time in awards show history, a number of the winners will be honoured with NFTs designed by artist MRE.

Fans can buy the digital collectibles for just £10 each the day after the BRITS via brits.serenade.co.

All proceeds will benefit the BRIT Trust.

The BRIT Awards 2022 with Mastercard will be exclusively broadcast on ITV and ITV Hub and hosted by Mo Gilligan.

YouTube Shorts is the Official Digital Music Partner and YouTube will host a live-stream and behind-the-scenes action.