Adele has made crossover chart history with her song 'Easy on Me' with Chris Stapleton.

The 33-year-old singer's track from her fourth studio album '30' has landed on the Country Airplay just weeks after its mainstream debut on the Billboard Hot 100, making crossover history for the star in the process.

iHeart Radio executive Rod Phillips said: "She makes records for the masses.” Any time you put two superstars like that together, it’s a moment. Like all hits, the listeners get to decide. We’ll watch all the metrics and get a read on it and find out how big it can be. "

The song starts at No. 25 with 5.4 million audience impressions, according data compiled by Music Business Worldwide.

It is the 17th Billboard appearance for the musical superstar, which dates back to her first hit 'Chasing Pavements' way back in 2008, which was from her debut album '19.'

The multi-Grammy Award winning artist now has a Billboard portfolio which boasts entries on : Adult Alternative Airplay, Adult Contemporary, Adult Pop Airplay, Adult R&B Airplay, Alternative Airplay, Country Airplay, Dance/Mix Show Airplay, Latin Airplay, Latin Pop Airplay, Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay, Pop Airplay, Radio Songs, R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay, Rhythmic Airplay, Rock & Alternative Airplay, Smooth Jazz Airplay and Tropical Airplay.

She is yet to appear on charts such as the Christian Airplay and the Holiday Airplay, but with her latest entry matches the record set my Mariah Carey.

KRNB Dallas's Keith Solis told Billboard: "Adele has once again shown that she is an artist who transcends format."