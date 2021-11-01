Adele has released the tracklist for her long-awaited new album.

The 33-year-old singer is poised to release her much-anticipated new record, '30', on November 19, and she's now revealed the tracklist for the album.

'30' will feature 12 tracks - including the chart-topping single 'Easy on Me' - plus an additional three bonus songs.

Some of the song titles include 'My Little Love', 'Cry Your Heart Out', 'Love Is a Game' and 'I Drink Wine'.

Adele previously gave her fans an insight into her mentality when she wrote the album.

The London-born star - who hasn't released an album since '25' in 2015 - explained that '30' "narrates" the journey she's been on over recent years.

Adele previously explained: "When I was writing it, it was my friend who came over with a bottle of wine and a takeaway to cheer me up. My wise friend who always gives the best advice. Not to forget the one who’s wild and says ‘It’s your Saturn return babes f*** it, you only live once’. The friend who’d stay up all night and just hold my hand while I’d sob relentlessly not knowing why. The get up and go friend who would pick me up and take me somewhere I said I didn’t want to go but just wanted to get me out the house for some vitamin D. That friend who snuck in and left a magazine with a face mask and some bath salts to make me feel loved while inadvertently reminding me not only what month it actually was but that I should probably exercise some self-care! And then that friend who no matter what, checked in on me even though I’d stopped checking in with them because I’d become so consumed by my own grief.

"I’ve painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart since then and this album narrates it."

The '30' tracklist:

1. Strangers by Nature

2. Easy on Me

3. My Little Love

4. Cry Your Heart Out

5. Oh My God

6. Can I Get It

7. I Drink Wine

8. All Night Parking (With Erroll Garner) Interlude

9. Woman Like Me

10. Hold On

11. To Be Loved

12. Love Is a Game

Bonus Tracks:

13. Wild Wild West

14. Can’t Be Together

15. Easy on Me (With Chris Stapleton)