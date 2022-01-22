Adele has paid tribute to her "gracious" fans after postponing her Las Vegas residency.

The 33-year-old singer was forced to postpone her shows at Caesars Palace at the last minute after COVID hit her backstage team, and she has praised her fans for their support.

She tweeted: "I have the best fans in the world! Your graciousness and love tonight is overwhelming! Thank you."

And, it has been revealed that Adele "will do everything she can" to reschedule her Vegas residency as soon as possible.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "There are two slots in this year’s calendar, from the end of February to the start of May, and from the middle of June to the middle of September. But if they can’t work then it could be 2023 by the time they’re rescheduled.

"The rest of the weekend dates in the year are taken up by other acts including Sting and Rod Stewart.

"She is expected to still be a part of The Brit Awards next month and she has two headline gigs at Hyde Park on July 1 and 2.

"Adele’s schedule is mammoth and it makes rescheduling a challenge but she is devoted to her fans and will do everything she can to get them back in the diary quickly."

Adele announced the decision to postpone the shows just hours before she was due to take to the stage.

The London-born star posted a video on her social media channels explaining the cancellation.

The 'Easy on Me' hitmaker said: "I’m so sorry but my show isn’t ready.

"We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to pull it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew, half my team, are down with COVID - they still are. It’s been impossible to finish the show.

"I can’t give you what I have right now and I’m gutted. I’m sorry it’s so last minute.

"We’ve been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out and we’ve run out of time. I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone that’s travelled."