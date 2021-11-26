Adele has made a record-breaking debut atop the Official UK Albums Chart with her new record, ‘30’.

The ‘Easy on Me’ hitmaker released her new album last week, and on Friday (26.11.21) it debuted at number one on the Official Albums Chart while breaking several records in the process.

With first-week chart sales totalling 261,000, ‘30’ scored the biggest opening week of 2021 so far, toppling the record set earlier this month by ABBA’s first album in 40 years, ‘Voyage’, which had 204,000 in its first week.

Adele’s album also marks biggest first-week for an album since Ed Sheeran’s ‘Divide’ in 2017, while she even beat her own record for the biggest opener for a female solo album, besting the record she had previously set with her last album, ‘25’, in 2015.

Sales for ‘30’ this week were made up of 67 percent physical sales, and was also this week’s biggest seller on vinyl, with 16,700 copies sold on wax.

What’s more, the album is also the most-streamed album of the week with a staggering 55.7 million plays across its 12 tracks.

Adele now has four UK number one albums and has topped the charts with every single one of her studio releases.

And the ‘I Drink Wine’ singer, 33, achieved a rare Official Chart Double this week, as she also topped the Official UK Singles Chart with ‘Easy on Me’, which has reigned supreme since it was released six weeks ago.

Elsewhere in the albums chart, Ed Sheeran’s ‘Equals’ took second place while ‘Voyage’ was in third.

A new entry at number four was Oasis recently released live recording of their ‘Knebworth 1996’ gig, which marks the first UK top 10 album for the group – who split in 2009 – in over a decade.

And in the singles chart, Adele also took second place for ‘Oh My God’ and fourth for ‘I Drink Wine’, while third and fifth were held by Ed Sheeran for ‘Shivers’ and ‘Bad Habits’ respectively.