Adele loved the contrast in snaps for her Vogue magazine photoshoot.

The 33-year-old singer "had such a great time" working with the publication on her cover shoots for the November issue, and she was delighted with the range of pictures capturing different moods.

Appearing on Kiis FM's 'The Kyle and Jackie O Show' this week, she said: "I didn't see the final covers till everyone else did.

"I had such a great time on those shoots, that I sort of knew I would glow in the photos. I was really happy and had so much fun...

"I love that there was such a juxtaposition on those as well, one with my t*** out and one with me looking like Emily Blunt [in a green ensemble]."

Elsewhere in the interview, things got awkward when Australian host Kyle Sandilands compared her to 'Little Britain' character Vicky Pollard, who was played by Matt Lucas in the BBC sketch show.

He said: "You're just like us.... You're Vicky Pollard but with an amazing voice. Vicky Pollard is a bad example. But I love Vicky Pollard."

Adele was able to laugh at the comparison, adding: "I've had that comparison before, all good. I am glad you think I'm normal, because I am."

Meanwhile, Adele has admitted a lot of people think she looks like 'American Horror Story' actress Sarah Paulson.

She told Vogue: "But I do, it's actually quite intense."

The star suggested her celebrity twin is actually Emily Blunt, as she added: "Only the forehead."