Adele has been nominated for four BRIT Awards.
The London-born star has been nominated in the Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Best pop/R&B categories after releasing her new album '30' in November.
Adele, 33, is joined on four nominations by Dave, Ed Sheeran, and Little Simz.
Dave is in contention for the Best hip-hop/grime/rap, Song of the Year, Artist of the Year and Album of the Year gongs.
Ed, 30 - who released '=' in October - has also been nominated for the Album of the Year, Artist of the Year and Song of the Year accolades, as well as the Best pop/R&B gong.
Little Simz is up for the Best hip-hop/grime/rap, Album of the Year, Artist of the Year and Best New Artist awards.
Meanwhile, the Best International Artist accolade will be contested by Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift.
Olivia, 18 - who released her debut album, 'SOUR', in May - has enjoyed a meteoric rise this year, and she's also been nominated for the Best International Song award.
Elsewhere, the Best International Group gong will go to one of Abba, BTS, Maneskin - who won the Eurovision Song Contest earlier this year - Silk Sonic and War On Drugs.
Holly Humberstone has already been announced as the winner of the coveted Rising Star award, following in the footsteps of artists such as Adele and Sam Smith.
The upcoming ceremony will feature a new selection of gender-neutral categories, after the organisers decided to scrap the best male and female categories and create a broader group of nominees.
The event will be hosted by Maya Jama, Mo Gilligan and Clara Amfo, and will be staged at The O2 Arena in London on February 8.
BRIT Awards nominees:
Album of the year:
Adele, 30
Dave, We're All Alone In This Together
Ed Sheeran, =
Little Simz, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
Sam Fender, Seventeen Going Under
Artist of the Year:
Adele
Dave
Ed Sheeran
Little Simz
Sam Fender
Best group:
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
London Grammar
Wolf Alice
Song of the Year:
A1 & J1, Latest Trends
Adele, Easy On Me
Anne-Marie, KSI & Digital Farm Animals, Don't Play
Becky Hill & David Guetta, Remember
Central Cee, Obsessed With You
Dave ft Stormzy, Clash
Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits
Elton John & Dua Lipa, Cold Heart (Pnau Mix)
Glass Animals, Heat Waves
Joel Corry, Raye & David Guetta, Bed
KSI, Holiday
Nathan & 220Kid & Billen Ted, Wellerman
Riton, Nightcrawlers & Mufasa, Friday
Tion Wayne & Russ Millions, Body
Tom Grennan, Little Bit Of Love
Best new artist:
Central Cee
Griff
Joy Crookes
Little Simz
Self Esteem
Best international artist:
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Best international group:
Abba
BTS
Maneskin
Silk Sonic
War On Drugs
Best international song:
ATB / Topic / A7S, Your Love (9PM)
Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever
Ckay, Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)
Doja Cat ft SZA, Kiss Me More
Drake ft Lil Baby, Girls Want Girls
Galantis, David Guetta & Little Mix, Heartbreak Anthem
Jonasu, Black Magic
Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, Stay
Lil Nas X, Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Lil TJ & 6lack, Calling My Phone
Maneskin, I Wanna Be Your Slave
Olivia Rodrigo, Good 4U
Polo G, Rapstar
Tiesto, The Business
The Weeknd, Save Your Tears
Best dance:
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Fred Again
Joel Corry
Raye
Best rock/alternative:
Coldplay
Glass Animals
Sam Fender
Tom Grennan
Wolf Alice
Best pop/R&B:
Adele
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Griff
Joy Crookes
Best hip-hop/grime/rap:
AJ Tracey
Central Cee
Dave
Ghetts
Little Simz
