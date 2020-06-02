Adele has insisted ''racism is alive and well everywhere'' as she condemned ''police violence'' following the death of George Floyd.

The 32-year-old singer admitted she ''stands in solidarity'' with the Black Lives Matter movement's fight for ''freedom, liberation and justice'' after protests broke out in several cities around the world, following George's death in Minnesota last week.

Policeman Derek Chauvin was shown in footage kneeling on the 46-year-old man's neck, and the officer has since been arrested on charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, and sacked from the force.

In a rare Instagram post, Adele wrote: ''George Floyd's murder has sent shockwaves around the world, there are countless others that haven't. Protests and marches are happening all over the globe simultaneously and only gaining momentum.

''So be righteously angered but be focused! Keep listening, keep asking and keep learning!

''It's important we don't get disheartened, hijacked or manipulated right now. This is about systematic racism, this is about police violence and it's about inequality. And this isn't only about America! Racism is alive and well everywhere.

''I wholeheartedly stand in solidarity with the fight for freedom, liberation and justice #blacklivesmatter #georgefloyd #saytheirnames (sic)''

Several other stars have taken to social media to support the protests.

Chrissy Teigen vowed to donate $200,000 to bail out protesters in the US, after President Donald Trump declared Saturday (30.05.20) ''MAGA night'' at the White House.

The outspoken star - who is married to musician John Legend - wrote on Twitter: ''In celebration of whatever the f**k maga night is, I am committed to donating $100,000 to the bail outs of protestors across the country. (sic)''

And after one Twitter user described the protesters as ''rioters and criminals'', Chrissy replied: ''Ooo they might need more money then. Make it $200,000 (sic)''

And Selena Gomez revealed over the weekend that she cannot ''sit in silence'' following the George's death.

She wrote on Instagram: ''I have spent the last 24 hours just trying to process this all. Nothing anyone says can take back what has happened. But we can and must all make sure to take action. Too many black lives have been taken from us for far too long. They deserve better. They deserve to be heard. We all need to do better and not sit in silence as this injustice continues. #blacklivesmatter #justiceforgeorgefloyd #icantbreathe (sic)''