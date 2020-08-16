Adele has credited a self-help book with allowing her to find ''joy, happiness, and freedom''.

The 32-year-old singer has heaped praise on Glennon Doyle's new self-help memoir, 'Untamed: Stop Pleasing, Start Living', as she said the tome has helped her discover her own ''liberation'', and has taught her she isn't ''meant to be stressed and disheveled''.

Gushing over the book on Instagram, she wrote: ''If you're ready - this book will shake your brain and make your soul scream. I am so ready for myself after reading this book! It's as if I just flew into my body for the very first time. Whew!

''Anyone who has any kind of capacity to truly let go and give into yourself with any kind of desire to hold on for dear life - Do it. Read it. Live it. Practice it. We are a lot! But we are meant to be a lot! .. 'A good life is a hard life!'

''Read this book and have a highlighter on hand to make notes because you'll want to refer back to it trust me! I never knew that I am solely responsible for my own joy, happiness and freedom!! Who knew our own liberation liberates those around us? Cause I didn't!! I thought we were meant to be stressed and disheveled, confused and selfless like a Disney character! ProBloodyFound!! You're an absolute don Glennon (sic)''

The 'Hello' hitmaker - who has seven-year-old son Angelo with her ex-husband Simon Konecki - unveiled her new look earlier this year after losing a reported seven stone, and an insider said her health goal was inspired by her desire to be a ''healthier mum'' for her son.

A source said: ''She loves her mom life. Her whole mindset changed after she decided she wanted to be a healthier mom, and she never looked back.

''She feels great both physically and mentally. It was never about losing weight. She feels stronger, has more energy and acts very happy.''